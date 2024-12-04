Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Increases By 8.3%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FROG opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.94.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $471,501.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,010,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,354,075.59. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

