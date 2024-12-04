Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Increases By 5.8%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $719.44 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $754.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,664.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,275 shares of company stock worth $29,044,510. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

