Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Decreases By 5.5%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $277.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $247.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

