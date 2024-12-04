Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Rises By 11.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Shares of Fuji Media stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.
Fuji Media Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Media
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.