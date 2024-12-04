Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Rises By 11.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of Fuji Media stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

Fuji Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.