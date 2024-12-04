Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Grows By 14.3%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 116,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 176.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 175,210 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.09.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Further Reading

