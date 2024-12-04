Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Decreases By 7.1%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Femasys Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Femasys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Femasys by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Femasys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

