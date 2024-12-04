Short Interest in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Grows By 8.1%

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.49. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 28.03% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cryo-Cell International’s payout ratio is -94.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Cryo-Cell International worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

