Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Grows By 9.3%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 249,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

