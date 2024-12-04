Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Drops By 6.2%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CISO Global Trading Down 7.5 %
CISO Global stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. CISO Global has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
CISO Global Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CISO Global
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Dogs of the Dow: 3 Stocks Poised for a 2025 Rebound
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Atlas Energy Solutions: A New Star in the SmallCap 600 Index
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Rise With Over 4% Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.