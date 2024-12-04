Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Drops By 6.2%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CISO Global Trading Down 7.5 %

CISO Global stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. CISO Global has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get CISO Global alerts:

CISO Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.