Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Declines By 8.8%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

BigCommerce Stock Up 1.7 %

BigCommerce stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $579.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

