Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Drops By 7.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 243,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,841. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $5,195,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

