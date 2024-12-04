Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Drops By 7.3%

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 243,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,841. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABUS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $5,195,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.