Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Rises By 11.5%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 20,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. This represents a 27.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

