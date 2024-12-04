Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Increases By 6.1%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 184,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 161.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

