SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Holdings Decreased by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP lowered its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,906 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja makes up approximately 9.7% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of SharkNinja worth $142,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 7.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.
SharkNinja Stock Performance
SN stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $112.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.39.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja
SharkNinja Profile
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SharkNinja
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Atlas Energy Solutions: A New Star in the SmallCap 600 Index
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Rise With Over 4% Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Insiders Keep Buying These Stocks: 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.