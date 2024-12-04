SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $27.25. SentinelOne shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 1,589,163 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.04.

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,448. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

