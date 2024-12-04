SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.50 ($12.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.30) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.30) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.24) to GBX 985 ($12.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

LON SGRO opened at GBX 771 ($9.77) on Friday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 739 ($9.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 949 ($12.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 815.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 872.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,688.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

