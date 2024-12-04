SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.50 ($12.50).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.30) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.30) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.24) to GBX 985 ($12.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
