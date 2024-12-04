Seele-N One Day Volume Hits $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00007222 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00010211 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94,952.43 or 1.00056669 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00013354 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000867 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00069693 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
