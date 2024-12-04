Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 2.96% of Schrödinger worth $40,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 45.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Insider Activity

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,478.82. The trade was a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Trading Down 2.4 %

SDGR stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Schrödinger’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

