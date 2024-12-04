Scandium International Mining Corp., a mining company based in British Columbia, Canada, recently announced its decision to voluntarily deregister and suspend its SEC reporting obligations. The company issued a press release titled “Scandium International Mining Files Form 15 to Voluntarily Deregister and Suspend Its SEC Reporting Obligations” on December 4, 2024.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information provided in the report, along with the attached exhibit, will not be considered as “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Also, the information will not be incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly indicated by specific reference in such a filing.

This decision marks a strategic shift for Scandium International Mining Corp., as it moves towards discontinuing its SEC reporting obligations. By taking this step, the company is adjusting its regulatory compliance requirements.

For more detailed information, the attached exhibit contains the press release dated December 4, 2024, which elucidates the rationale behind the company’s decision and any relevant details associated with this new development.

Scandium International Mining Corp. is taking steps to evaluate its operational and reporting structures. As the company progresses with this initiative, stakeholders and investors are encouraged to stay informed about any future updates regarding Scandium International Mining’s activities and plans.

It’s important for investors and interested parties to note that this move by the company signifies a significant corporate decision that may impact its standing within the market and its reporting obligations moving forward. As Scandium International Mining Corp. proceeds with the deregistration process, it will be essential to monitor any further announcements or disclosures that may have implications for its shareholders and the broader investment community.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

