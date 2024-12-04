Sara Kenkare-Mitra Sells 26,500 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,341.80. This represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alector Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 73.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alector by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 146,015 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

