Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.570-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-$10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.980-10.030 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $348.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.14.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. The trade was a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.