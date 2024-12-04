Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

CRM stock opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.86. The firm has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.31.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

