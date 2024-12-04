Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 142,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $348.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.14. The company has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

In other news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This trade represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

