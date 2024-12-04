Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.48 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$2.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$178.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,237. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$123.22 and a 12 month high of C$179.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$171.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.46.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,125. The trade was a 99.83 % decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 59,918 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,149 over the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RY. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$175.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

