Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.40 and last traded at $127.40, with a volume of 11183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 74.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

