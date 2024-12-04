Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.40 and last traded at $127.40, with a volume of 11183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 74.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

