Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 26991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 521.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

