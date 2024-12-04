Roth Capital Weighs in on GT Biopharma FY2024 Earnings

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GT Biopharma in a report released on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.79) per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
GT Biopharma Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTBP opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
