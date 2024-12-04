Rollbit Coin (RLB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $318.25 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $318.25 million and $3.92 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,328,523,708 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,328,900,479.5789375. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.143726 USD and is up 13.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,017,293.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

