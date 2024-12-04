Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 584.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,281 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,402.96. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. This represents a 22.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,040 shares of company stock valued at $540,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

