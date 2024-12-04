Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.91% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $982.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.