Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.46 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,827 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,901,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,967,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,302,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,527,848.53. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.2885 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

