Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

