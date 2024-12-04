Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $71.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

