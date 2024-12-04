Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,940 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,784,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 428,636.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 338,623 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 309,341 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,404,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,616,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

