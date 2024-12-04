Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Robert Half worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Robert Half by 79.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 7.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Robert Half by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

