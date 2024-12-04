Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYTM. Bank of America raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 17,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $868,924.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,950. This represents a 85.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $205,072.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,405. This trade represents a 23.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,181 shares of company stock worth $8,359,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,624,000 after buying an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,824,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after buying an additional 326,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

