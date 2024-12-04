Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

ASML Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $718.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $728.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $861.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

