Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,848 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 387.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 151.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.