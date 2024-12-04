REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.66, RTT News reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

NYSE:REX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 258,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,735. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

