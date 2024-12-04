Reviewing ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ALX Oncology has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventiva has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A -93.02% -70.67% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

98.0% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Inventiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ALX Oncology and Inventiva”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology N/A N/A -$160.80 million ($2.98) -0.52 Inventiva $18.91 million 7.27 -$119.51 million N/A N/A

Inventiva has higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ALX Oncology and Inventiva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 0 2 4 0 2.67 Inventiva 0 1 4 0 2.80

ALX Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 706.45%. Inventiva has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 405.73%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Inventiva.

Summary

Inventiva beats ALX Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALX Oncology



ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It also has collaboration agreement for Evorpacept combination programs comprising Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for zanidatamab, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors; Quantum Leap Healthcare collaborative with an ADC, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with breast cancer; MD Anderson Cancer Center with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with indolent and aggressive NHL; Sanofi with isatuximab and dexamethasone, under Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Academic Gastrointestinal Cancer Consortium with pembrolizumab and cetuximab, under Phase 2 trial to treat refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer; and University of Pittsburgh with liposomal doxorubicin and pembrolizumab, under Phase 2 trial recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, the company has collaboration agreement with Tallac Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of ALTA-002, a potent immune activator targeted to myeloid cells in the tumor to promote innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune responses. It also has license agreements with Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University, Selexis SA, and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Inventiva



Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

