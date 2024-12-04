Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.50. Red Cat shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 666,166 shares trading hands.

Red Cat Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Red Cat by 390.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

