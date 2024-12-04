Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.50. Red Cat shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 666,166 shares trading hands.
Red Cat Trading Down 8.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
