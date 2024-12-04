Radicle (RAD) Market Cap Hits $91.99 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $91.99 million and approximately $38.75 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00001852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,771,495 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

