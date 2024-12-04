Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Sells $236,423.16 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,334,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,223.22. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 896,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,737. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $564.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
