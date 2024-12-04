Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Sells $236,423.16 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,334,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,223.22. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 896,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,737. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $564.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 256,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

