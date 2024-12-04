Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. 148,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 708,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Qudian Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $611.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian

About Qudian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 343,294 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Featured Stories

