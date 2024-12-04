Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. 148,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 708,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Qudian Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $611.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.73.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
