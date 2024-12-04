Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $1,322,774.10 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,627.84. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

