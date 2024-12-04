Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 34611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 248.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

