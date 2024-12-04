Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 34611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
