Q1 EPS Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRPT. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $126.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $83.97 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

