Q1 EPS Estimates for Autodesk Raised by Griffin Securities

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Autodesk in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $298.96 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,189,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after buying an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 58,375.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,564,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,826 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

