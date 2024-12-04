Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Gentherm worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

