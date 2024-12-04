Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,600 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Veritex worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,766,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 66.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 169,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,971,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Veritex Stock Down 1.2 %

Veritex stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $353,795.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,215.08. The trade was a 5.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $508,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,950.75. This represents a 21.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

